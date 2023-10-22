Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan



