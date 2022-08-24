Amitabh Bachchan contracts Covid-19 for second time

NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 for second time.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday night stating, "I have just tested COVID+ positive... All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."

However, the 79-year-old did not share details about the severity of the infection.

It is recalled that Bachchan was hospitalized in 2020 when he contracted the infection for the first time during the peak of the pandemic.

On the work front, he is currently hosting the iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 14th season, which may face delay in shooting for few days due to his health condition.

He will next be seen in new Bollywood movie, Brahmastra, which is set to hit cinemas on September 9.