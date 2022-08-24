Pakistani embassy urges its citizens to leave Ukraine in latest alert

KYIV – The Pakistani embassy in Kyiv has urged its citizens to leave Ukraine amid fears of renewed Russian military strikes on the east European country around its independence day.

In an announcement made on Twitter, the embassy said: “It is appealed to all Pakistanis to leave Ukraine due to developing situation in the country”.

Important Announcement pic.twitter.com/V6Dh4QOkNt — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) August 23, 2022

Earlier, the US Embassy issued an alert, asking its citizens to leave if they can.

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in its alert on its website.

"The US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert read.

Kyiv has imposed a ban on public celebrations in the capital on the anniversary of independence from Soviet rule on Wednesday (August 24) due to fears of Russian attacks.