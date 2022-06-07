Pakistan calls for immediate end to Ukraine war

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that Pakistan wanted an immediate end to the war in Ukraine launched by Russia in late February.

He stated this during a press conference along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Islamabad today on a two-day visit to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on matters of mutual interests.

He said that Pakistani government is in contact with Ukraine, Russia and other countries, adding: “We support peaceful resolution to conflicts between the countries”.

Speaking on the occasion, the German ambassador said that human rights were being violated in Ukraine war.

Last week, Pakistan sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine comprising food items, tents, and bundles of blankets with other supplies.

Reports in local media said a special C-130 aircraft carrying the second consignment of humanitarian assistance from South Asian country for the people of Ukraine reached Poland on Wednesday.

The Ukraine Embassy in Poland will transport the 7.5 tonnes of relief items to the war-hit country in coordination with Polish authorities.

Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered the huge refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War and also provoked a great deal of outrage across the world.