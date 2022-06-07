Ayesha Omar opens up about her Hollywood friends
03:15 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar opens up about her Hollywood friends
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has cemented her position as one of the leading ladies and fashionistas in the entertainment industry.

The Yalghaar actor's massive fan following and a legion of admirers are a testimony to her popularity. That's not all! Ayesha has many celebrity admirers and friends from across the globe including Hollywood.

In her recent interview, Ayesha spilt the beans about how she made friends in Hollywood. She shared that she was an ambassador for Maybelline Pakistan for many years and thus made acquaintances with Gigi Hadid and Paris Hilton.

Further, she revealed that she also got to know Rose Mcgowan and interviewed her when she opened up about her sexual harassment incident. While talking about singer Akcent who unilaterally praised her, Ayesha was thankful for the generosity.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar will be returning to the big screen with the upcoming film Rehbara alongside Ahsan Khan.

