Indian choreographer Terence Lewis grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom'
Share
Indian choreographer Terence Lewis has jumped onto the bandwagon of Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar's hit song 'Jhoom' and needless to say, the dance is fiery, energetic and fabolours.
Taking to Instagram, the Dance India Dance host took to his social media and shared the dance video. The song Jhoom has gone viral once again after 11 years of its release.
"India’s best dancer season 2 winner @saumyakamble_official makes me dance to her beat . Isn’t she just amazing !!! That ‘Morni ki Chal’ had me ????!", captioned the ace choreographer.
View this post on Instagram
Jhoom was released in 2011. Despite tense relations, Pakistanis and Indians have always shared a deep affinity for each other's art and culture. Millions hum along to Pakistani singers such as Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen and many more.
Earlier, Ali Zafar released a compilation of some of these videos, representing the very idea behind his lovely creation Jhoom.
"The only thing that separates us is our limited perception of reality. Beyond that is freedom and love expressing itself through music," Ali said in a message posted with the video.
Bollywood stars are in love with Ali Zafar’s ... 09:28 PM | 30 May, 2022
Ali Zafar’s ever-green song Jhoom continues to rule the hearts of music fans all over the world, especially in ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Going Hybrid? We might want you to sit down for this07:36 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR07:32 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Are your bank accounts, lockers safe? SBP, Finance Ministry issue ...06:26 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Zara Noor Abbas’ new bold photos draw severe criticism05:20 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022