Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in fresh act of terrorism
Web Desk
04:15 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in fresh act of terrorism
Source: File photo
Share

SRINAGAR – In a fresh act of state terrorism by Indian armed forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu, three Kashmiri youth were martyred in Pulwama district, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Indian forces conducted a search operation in the Kandi area of Kupwara district where they shot dead the two young men while the third was martyred in the Zaloori area of Baramulla district last night.

Forces also detained several men during a cordon and search operations in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Budgam districts under draconian law, per reports.

Scores of Kashmiri youth have been martyred by Indian forces in recent times following the conviction of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik – who was illegally sentenced to life imprisonment in a fake terrorism case.

FM Bilawal writes letter to UNSC, UN on illegal ... 10:53 PM | 11 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written a letter to the President of UN ...

Recently, a report from the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service revealed that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,860 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

OIC concerned over life imprisonment for Kashmiri ... 01:20 PM | 28 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed grave concern over the pronouncement of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan calls for immediate end to Ukraine war
02:44 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Shehbaz government vows to shorten loadshedding ...
12:42 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz consults with business community at ...
08:40 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
PTI lawmaker threatens rulers with suicide attack ...
10:11 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
German Foreign Minister due in Pakistan tomorrow
08:51 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Election Commission says ready to hold general ...
07:51 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian choreographer grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom' 
04:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr