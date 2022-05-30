Bollywood stars are in love with Ali Zafar’s Jhoom
09:28 PM | 30 May, 2022
Bollywood stars are in love with Ali Zafar’s Jhoom
Source: @realhinakhan (Instagram)/@geneliad (Instagram)/@egupta (Instagram)/@ali_zafar (Instagram)
Ali Zafar’s ever-green song Jhoom continues to rule the hearts of music fans all over the world, especially in India. The song was trending in recent days.

The 42-year-old singer released Jhoom as his third album, which topped the music charts in Pakistan as well as India for several weeks.

Several Bollywood stars like Genelia Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Hina Khan, Palak Sindhwani and Amy Aela joined the Jhoom bandwagon as the song proved yet again how music transcends boundaries.

Check some of the reels of the viral song.

Recently, Indian singer-songwriters JalRaj shared their rendition named 'Maine Tujhe Dekha'. It’s the same that was originally sung by Ali Zafar.

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar released a compilation of some of these videos, representing the very idea behind his lovely creation Jhoom. "The only thing that separates us is our limited perception of reality. Beyond that is freedom and love expressing itself through music," Ali said in a message posted with the video.

Jhoom was released in 2011. Despite tense relations, Pakistanis and Indians have always shared a deep affinity for each other's art and culture. Millions hum along to Pakistani singers such as Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen and many more.

Generations of Pakistanis have grown up on a steady diet of Indian films, with Bollywood movies breaking box-office records there. Television soaps from Pakistan are hugely popular in India.

Artists from the neighbouring nations often collaborate on music and film projects. The Jhoom crooner too made his acting debut with a leading role in the 2010 Bollywood satire film Tere Bin Laden.

