Disha Patani dances fiercely in new viral video

MUMBAI – Bollywood star Disha Patani loves to treat her fans with her gorgeous snaps, workout reels and dance number videos.

The 29-year-old item girl is again making headlines as she never misses a chance to treat her fans. The Malang actor earlier today shared a steamy dance clip that is enough to take away stress and anxiety on the first day of the week.

Patani was spotted dancing her heart out on Tayc’s Dodo along with her dance partner. In the reel, she shows off her fierce moves in white crop top pants with a big slit on the side. Disha also picked a white cap with the co-ord clip and the clip is a whole mood for her fans.

The Indian actress made her acting debut in the Telugu film and then gave back to back hits in Hindi cinema. Disha made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016.

She amassed a huge social media following, thanks to her dance talents and fitness routine. The 29-year-old will be next seen in Ek Villain 2, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.