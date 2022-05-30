Pakistan announces schedule of Women tour to Australia
LAHORE – Australia will host Pakistan women's team for three a one-day international and as many T20Is, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Monday.
A press release issued by PCB stated that Pakistan’s tour to Australia is one of their four away series in this competition played over a three-year period. Their other three away series are against Bangladesh, England, and New Zealand, schedules of which will be announced in due course.
It added that Pakistan is presently hosting Sri Lanka, which is one of the four series that will be played in their backyard. Ireland, South Africa and West Indies are the other home series with Ireland scheduled to tour in November, while details of South Africa and West Indies to be announced closer to time, the statement further added.
📢 Schedule of Pakistan Women tour to Australia in January 2023 📢— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 30, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/4sSUho47SL#AUSWvPAKW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/A2CxeIORrI
The games will be played in Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra from January 16-29 and will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025.
At least ten squads including Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies will compete in the ICC Women’s Championship.
Complete schedule
ODIs
Jan 16: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Jan 18: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Jan 21: North Sydney Oval, Sydney
T20Is
Jan 24: North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Jan 27: Manuka Oval, Canberra
Jan 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra
