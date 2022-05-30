Maya Ali treats fans with new pictures in western attire

Pakistani diva Maya Ali is a treat for sore eyes as she is seen channeling her summer mood in her latest pictures.

The 32-year-old actor posted snaps while posing in a white t-shirt and ripped jeans.

The Man Mayal star is seen showing off her flawless smile teamed up with red hot lipstick that made her look mesmerising.

"Time to make your soul happy," she captioned the post.

The photos quickly amassed thousands of reactions in hours as her fans are truly amazed by her beauty.

Maya’s career path in the showbiz industry was always exciting unpredictable as her journey from films to dramas is both inspiring and commendable.

The Pakistani diva started her career as a video jockey and later worked on several television channels. She received a lot of praise after performing in Man Mayal, Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara.