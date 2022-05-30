Maya Ali treats fans with new pictures in western attire
Web Desk
11:10 PM | 30 May, 2022
Maya Ali treats fans with new pictures in western attire
Source: @official_mayaali (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani diva Maya Ali is a treat for sore eyes as she is seen channeling her summer mood in her latest pictures.

The 32-year-old actor posted snaps while posing in a white t-shirt and ripped jeans.

The Man Mayal star is seen showing off her flawless smile teamed up with red hot lipstick that made her look mesmerising.

"Time to make your soul happy," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

Shared post on

The photos quickly amassed thousands of reactions in hours as her fans are truly amazed by her beauty.

Maya’s career path in the showbiz industry was always exciting unpredictable as her journey from films to dramas is both inspiring and commendable.

The Pakistani diva started her career as a video jockey and later worked on several television channels. She received a lot of praise after performing in Man Mayal, Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara.

More From This Category
Disha Patani dances fiercely in new viral video
09:52 PM | 30 May, 2022
Bollywood stars are in love with Ali Zafar’s ...
09:28 PM | 30 May, 2022
Saeeda Imtiaz looks like a vision in a beautiful ...
07:51 PM | 30 May, 2022
Mehwish Hayat attends Kamli's premier in support ...
09:06 PM | 30 May, 2022
Who killed Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala?
07:34 PM | 30 May, 2022
Watch – Saba Qamar gets emotional at ...
07:11 PM | 30 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Disha Patani dances fiercely in new viral video
09:52 PM | 30 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr