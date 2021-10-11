Here’s the complete list of Lux Style Award winners

Here’s the complete list of Lux Style Award winners
The 20th LUX Style Awards has been the talk of the town lately and needless to say, the sneak peeks from the dazzling extravaganza seems to solidify that the award show was definitely a night to remember.

Lux Style Awards 2021 announced the winners in various categories on Saturday. The winners were from diverse categories like Fashion, Film, Music and TV.

This year’s red carpet was graced by several prominent celebrities including Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Meera, Yumna Zaidi, Ali Xeeshan, HSY and Mushk Kaleem.

Moreover, the event included performances by Resham, Ahsan Khan, Sheheryar Munawwar, Mahira Khan, and Asim Azhar, among others.

Here is a List of Winners of the 20th Lux Style Awards

MUSIC

Best emerging Talent Music

Aziz Qazi

Best Music Video Director

Hamza Bin Tahir

Best Song

Teri Tasveer by Bayan

Best Singer

Abbas Ali Khan

FASHION

Emerging Talent-Fashion

Sara Zulfiqar

Best Makeup Artist

Sunil Nawab

Best Fashion Photographer

Najam Mehmood

Achievement in Fashion (Pret)

Generation

Best Menswear

Ismail Farid

Special Award for female changemakers in the industry

Lux Changemakers Award

Haseena Moin

It was presented for the first time ever to promote women empowerment.

The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.

TELEVISION

Best drama writer

Umera Ahmed -Alif

Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice:

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice:

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice: 

Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice:

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Best TV Serial: 

Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR

Best TV Director: 

Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Original Soundtrack: 

Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa

Best Emerging Talent: 

Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa

