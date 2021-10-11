Here’s the complete list of Lux Style Award winners
The 20th LUX Style Awards has been the talk of the town lately and needless to say, the sneak peeks from the dazzling extravaganza seems to solidify that the award show was definitely a night to remember.
Lux Style Awards 2021 announced the winners in various categories on Saturday. The winners were from diverse categories like Fashion, Film, Music and TV.
This year’s red carpet was graced by several prominent celebrities including Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Meera, Yumna Zaidi, Ali Xeeshan, HSY and Mushk Kaleem.
Moreover, the event included performances by Resham, Ahsan Khan, Sheheryar Munawwar, Mahira Khan, and Asim Azhar, among others.
Here is a List of Winners of the 20th Lux Style Awards
MUSIC
Best emerging Talent Music
Aziz Qazi
Best Music Video Director
Hamza Bin Tahir
Best Song
Teri Tasveer by Bayan
Best Singer
Abbas Ali Khan
FASHION
Emerging Talent-Fashion
Sara Zulfiqar
Best Makeup Artist
Sunil Nawab
Best Fashion Photographer
Najam Mehmood
Achievement in Fashion (Pret)
Generation
Best Menswear
Ismail Farid
Special Award for female changemakers in the industry
Lux Changemakers Award
Haseena Moin
It was presented for the first time ever to promote women empowerment.
The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.
TELEVISION
Best drama writer
Umera Ahmed -Alif
Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice:
Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice:
Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice:
Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice:
Danish Taimoor for Deewangi
Best TV Serial:
Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR
Best TV Director:
Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Original Soundtrack:
Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa
Best Emerging Talent:
Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa
