Resham receives flak for wearing bold dress at LSA 2021

Lux Style Awards (LSA) 2021 was a glamorous extravaganza this year with the majority of entertainment vicinity present at the award show. Yet, the internet is blazing with opinions regarding the wardrobe choice that were opted by female stars.

Highlighting the questionable style statements, the stars received flak from the majority and the gorgeous Reesham seems to create a ruckus with her exquisite yet risqué emerald gown.

Adorning a sparkling sapphire dress, the 53-year-old star dazzled at the star-studded affair whilst oozing panache. Despite looking beautiful, the netizens shared some unsolicited views and bashed the veteran over her backless dress.

Needless to say, the moral police jumped on her case and demand her to conform to the traditional style and dress her age. The keyboard warriors shamed her choice of clothing and directed demeaning remarks towards her.

On the work front, Resham is all set to create magic onscreen as she gears up alongside model-actor Abdullah Ejaz Khan for the upcoming short film Dafaa Hojao Tum.