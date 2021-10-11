National T20 Cup: Sindh beat Balochistan by five wickets
04:58 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Sindh beat Balochistan by five wickets
Sindh defeated Balochistan by five wickets in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

After winning the toss and fielding first, Sindh restricted Balochistan to 113 runs for the loss of five wickets. Balochistan captain Sohail Akhtar remained the top scorer with unbeaten 37 runs. Sindh’s Abrar Ahmed took two wickets.

In reply, Sindh chased down the target with eight balls and five wickets to spare. Mohammad Taha declared player of the match for his brilliant innings of 47 runs. Balcohistan’s Mohammad Ibrahim took two wickets.

