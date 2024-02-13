Search

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan shakes a leg to Bollywood hit 'Chammak Challo'

05:10 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan shakes a leg to Bollywood hit 'Chammak Challo'
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actress Arisha Razi Khan is stepping into a new chapter, exchanging vows amidst joyous celebrations and heartfelt wishes. The beloved former child star, known for her roles in "Mastana Mahi," "Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi," and "Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay," recently danced her way down the aisle, marking the start of her married life.

Social media has been buzzing with glimpses of Arisha's wedding festivities, offering fans a window into the vibrant celebrations. From intimate pre-wedding ceremonies like the Dua-e-Khair, Dholki, Mayun, and Shendi to the grand Baraat, each event exuded warmth and joy.

But it's her Baraat performance that has truly stolen the show. Ditching the trendy pastels for a regal red lehenga, Arisha embraced her cultural heritage with traditional attire and dazzling jewellery. Setting the dance floor ablaze with her energetic moves on Bollywood hits like Chammak Challo and Current Laga Re, she proved herself not just a beautiful bride, but an ace dancer, too. 

Fans showered her with love and cheers.

Previously, Razi got Nikkahfied to her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, in 2022, in a private ceremony. .

