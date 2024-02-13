WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan shakes a leg to Bollywood hit 'Chammak Challo'

Pakistani actress Arisha Razi Khan is stepping into a new chapter, exchanging vows amidst joyous celebrations and heartfelt wishes. The beloved former child star, known for her roles in "Mastana Mahi," "Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi," and "Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay," recently danced her way down the aisle, marking the start of her married life.
Social media has been buzzing with glimpses of Arisha's wedding festivities, offering fans a window into the vibrant celebrations. From intimate pre-wedding ceremonies like the Dua-e-Khair, Dholki, Mayun, and Shendi to the grand Baraat, each event exuded warmth and joy.
But it's her Baraat performance that has truly stolen the show. Ditching the trendy pastels for a regal red lehenga, Arisha embraced her cultural heritage with traditional attire and dazzling jewellery. Setting the dance floor ablaze with her energetic moves on Bollywood hits like Chammak Challo and Current Laga Re, she proved herself not just a beautiful bride, but an ace dancer, too.
Fans showered her with love and cheers.
Previously, Razi got Nikkahfied to her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, in 2022, in a private ceremony. .
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
