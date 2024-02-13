Search

ad
Lifestyle

Gauri Khan opens luxe restaurant "Torii Mumbai"

Web Desk
05:28 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Gauri Khan opens luxe restaurant
Source: Instagram

Gauri Khan, the renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has ventured into the world of hospitality with the grand opening of "Torii Mumbai." Taking to Instagram on Friday, she shared glimpses of the restaurant's stunning design, inviting fans to experience its magic.

Dressed in a breathtaking midnight blue gown, Gauri poses confidently against the backdrop of Torii's entrance. The image instantly draws you in, hinting at the luxurious experience awaiting within. Further unveiling the restaurant's interiors, another picture showcases a vibrant tapestry of colours - gold accents glinting under the light, rich reds adding warmth, and refreshing greens creating a sense of balance.

"My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai," Gauri captioned the post, inviting everyone to "immerse yourself in luxury and warmth." The captivating description, coupled with the visuals, is a clear invitation to experience the restaurant firsthand.

This isn't Gauri's first foray into design for the hospitality industry. She has previously transformed spaces like Arth and Sanchos, adding her signature touch to create unique dining experiences. Beyond restaurants, her design expertise extends to celebrity homes and suburban hotspots, having worked with the who's who of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Ananya Panday. Notably, she even designed Alia's vanity van, showcasing her versatility and understanding of diverse design needs.

But her talents extend beyond design. She's also a successful film producer, adding another dimension to her multifaceted personality.

Married to Shah Rukh Khan since 1991, their family life is equally enriching. Their eldest son, Aryan (26), recently launched a luxury streetwear brand, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. Daughter Suhana marked her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" on Netflix, following in her parents' footsteps. Their youngest son, AbRam, brings joy and laughter to their family, currently attending school in Mumbai.

Khan's journey is an inspiration to many. From interior design to hospitality and even film production, she has built a diverse and successful career, constantly evolving and exploring new avenues.

Farah Khan praises Gauri Khan as a 'middle-class Punjabi girl'

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:15 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

IN PICTURES: Inside Hania Aamir's 27th birthday bash

09:05 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Hira Mani serenades crowd at MQM Jalsa with 'Ja Tujhe Maaf ...

06:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Celebrate Summers with GulAhmed's Vibrant Lawn Collection 2024 - ...

05:28 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Gauri Khan opens luxe restaurant "Torii Mumbai"

05:10 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan shakes a leg to Bollywood hit 'Chammak ...

05:01 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shaista Lodhi shares her two cents on Shoaib-Sana marriage

Lifestyle

05:19 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

09:02 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Osman Khalid Butt turns 38, celebs pour in wishes

03:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors

Advertisement

Latest

11:15 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

IN PICTURES: Inside Hania Aamir's 27th birthday bash

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: