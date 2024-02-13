Gauri Khan opens luxe restaurant "Torii Mumbai"

Gauri Khan, the renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has ventured into the world of hospitality with the grand opening of "Torii Mumbai." Taking to Instagram on Friday, she shared glimpses of the restaurant's stunning design, inviting fans to experience its magic.

Dressed in a breathtaking midnight blue gown, Gauri poses confidently against the backdrop of Torii's entrance. The image instantly draws you in, hinting at the luxurious experience awaiting within. Further unveiling the restaurant's interiors, another picture showcases a vibrant tapestry of colours - gold accents glinting under the light, rich reds adding warmth, and refreshing greens creating a sense of balance.

"My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai," Gauri captioned the post, inviting everyone to "immerse yourself in luxury and warmth." The captivating description, coupled with the visuals, is a clear invitation to experience the restaurant firsthand.

This isn't Gauri's first foray into design for the hospitality industry. She has previously transformed spaces like Arth and Sanchos, adding her signature touch to create unique dining experiences. Beyond restaurants, her design expertise extends to celebrity homes and suburban hotspots, having worked with the who's who of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Ananya Panday. Notably, she even designed Alia's vanity van, showcasing her versatility and understanding of diverse design needs.

But her talents extend beyond design. She's also a successful film producer, adding another dimension to her multifaceted personality.

Married to Shah Rukh Khan since 1991, their family life is equally enriching. Their eldest son, Aryan (26), recently launched a luxury streetwear brand, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. Daughter Suhana marked her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" on Netflix, following in her parents' footsteps. Their youngest son, AbRam, brings joy and laughter to their family, currently attending school in Mumbai.

Khan's journey is an inspiration to many. From interior design to hospitality and even film production, she has built a diverse and successful career, constantly evolving and exploring new avenues.