PPP decides to support PML-N’s candidate for PM slot, refuses to join govt

KARACHI – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his party would support the candidate to be name by the PML-N for the prime minister’s slot, but categorically stated that they would not join the coalition government.

Addressing a press conference, he said his party has decided to form a committee to hold talks with other political parties for the formation of government and political stability in the country.

“The PPP has decided that we are unable or not in a position to join federal government ourselves, nor are we interested in taking ministries in such a setup. We also don’t want to see political chaos in the country. We don’t want to perpetual crisis in the country,” Bilawal said.

The former foreign minister said his party would field candidates for the election of constitutional positions, including National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman.

“I wish Asif Ali Zardari may become the president of Pakistan,” he said while stating that his party will not become part of the federal cabinet.

He said the fact is that his party did not secure a mandate to form a government in the federation, therefore he has decided not to put himself forward for the PM’s slot.

He acknowledged that the PML-N and the independents have greater numbers in the Centre.

He further highlighted that the PTI had rejected to engage with the PPP for forming a coalition, adding the PML-N is the only party that invited the PPP to join the government in Centre.

More to follow…