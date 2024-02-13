Clarification regarding meeting between Bilawal Bhutto, Ambassador Donald Blome

ISLAMABAD - A news article published on Daily Pakistan's website claimed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the US Ambassador Donald Blome to discuss February 8 elections and formation of the next government.

The story published on February 11, 2024, stated Thomas Montgomery, the acting spokesman for the American mission, confirmed Ambassador Blome's engagement with Bilawal Bhutto as part of a broader series of meetings with key political stakeholders in Pakistan.

It is to clarify that the US Embassy or any of its officials didn't release any statement regarding the purported meeting. The US embassy official was mistakenly quoted in the article.

Following the realization of the mistake, Daily Pakistan removed the story. The error made by our editorial staff is regretted.