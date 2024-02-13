Clarification regarding meeting between Bilawal Bhutto, Ambassador Donald Blome

ISLAMABAD - A news article published on Daily Pakistan's website claimed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the US Ambassador Donald Blome to discuss February 8 elections and formation of the next government.
The story published on February 11, 2024, stated Thomas Montgomery, the acting spokesman for the American mission, confirmed Ambassador Blome's engagement with Bilawal Bhutto as part of a broader series of meetings with key political stakeholders in Pakistan.
It is to clarify that the US Embassy or any of its officials didn't release any statement regarding the purported meeting. The US embassy official was mistakenly quoted in the article.
Following the realization of the mistake, Daily Pakistan removed the story. The error made by our editorial staff is regretted.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
