Punjab plans increase in Orange Line train, Multan metro bus fares

LAHORE – The caretaker government of Punjab has decided to jack up fares for the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore and Multan metro bus, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said the fare for the Orange Line train and metro bus would be increased by Rs5 each in order to generate additional revenue to run the public transport projects.

The decision has been taken by the government due to recent increase in petroleum prices in the country.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority aims at generating additional amount of Rs 82.85 million by increase the fare.

However, the fares for the Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus services will not be revised, the reports said.

The reports are yet to be verified independently.

Previously, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had rejected a proposal recommending a hike of Rs 15 hike in fares for the Metro bus and Speedo bus services.