Punjab plans increase in Orange Line train, Multan metro bus fares

LAHORE – The caretaker government of Punjab has decided to jack up fares for the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore and Multan metro bus, it emerged on Tuesday.
Reports said the fare for the Orange Line train and metro bus would be increased by Rs5 each in order to generate additional revenue to run the public transport projects.
The decision has been taken by the government due to recent increase in petroleum prices in the country.
The Punjab Mass Transit Authority aims at generating additional amount of Rs 82.85 million by increase the fare.
However, the fares for the Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus services will not be revised, the reports said.
The reports are yet to be verified independently.
Previously, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had rejected a proposal recommending a hike of Rs 15 hike in fares for the Metro bus and Speedo bus services.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
