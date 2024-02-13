ECP notifies victory of Nawaz Sharif, his family members in election 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday notified the victory of nine more candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

The electoral watchdog has issued notification for Hamaz Shahbaz from NA-118, Maryam Nawaz from NA-119, Shehbaz Sharif from NA-123 and Attaullah Tarar from NA-127.

It has also issued victory notification for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 where he defeated PTI-backed candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid.

ECP has also notified the win of PML-N’s Chaudhry Armghan Subhani from NA-70 Sialkot, Khawaja Asif from NA-71, Ali Zahid from NA-72 and Nosheen Iftikhar from NA-73.

It has also issued notification for Awn Chaudhry from NA-128 and Ameer Muqam from NA-11 Shangla.

The top election body has so far issued 18 victory notification so far.