ECP notifies victory of Nawaz Sharif, his family members in election 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday notified the victory of nine more candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.
The electoral watchdog has issued notification for Hamaz Shahbaz from NA-118, Maryam Nawaz from NA-119, Shehbaz Sharif from NA-123 and Attaullah Tarar from NA-127.
It has also issued victory notification for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 where he defeated PTI-backed candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid.
ECP has also notified the win of PML-N’s Chaudhry Armghan Subhani from NA-70 Sialkot, Khawaja Asif from NA-71, Ali Zahid from NA-72 and Nosheen Iftikhar from NA-73.
It has also issued notification for Awn Chaudhry from NA-128 and Ameer Muqam from NA-11 Shangla.
The top election body has so far issued 18 victory notification so far.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.