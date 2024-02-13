Search

Election 2024: JI loses all three KP Assembly seats in vote recount

06:52 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lost it representation in the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as all the three winning seats slipped from its hand in vote recount after general elections 2024.

JI candidate Sardar Khan, who was previously declared winner in PK-21, suffered defeat after recounting of the votes. He lost the seat to independent candidate Ajmal Khan, who secured 16,712 votes. 

In PK-20, JI’s Maulana Waheed Gul was defeated by PTI-backed independent candidate Anwar Zaib Khan in recounting as the latter grabbed 12,903 votes.

The same happened in PK-17 where JI candidate was declared winner in initial result but the religious political party lost the seat after recount was requested. 

The development is a setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it, earlier in the day, announced an alliance with the JI to form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

In KP Assembly, the independent candidates have won the 90 seats followed by the PML-N, which has secured only five seats. 

PPP decides to support PML-N’s candidate for PM slot, refuses to join govt

