Election 2024: JI loses all three KP Assembly seats in vote recount

PESHAWAR – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lost it representation in the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as all the three winning seats slipped from its hand in vote recount after general elections 2024.
JI candidate Sardar Khan, who was previously declared winner in PK-21, suffered defeat after recounting of the votes. He lost the seat to independent candidate Ajmal Khan, who secured 16,712 votes.
In PK-20, JI’s Maulana Waheed Gul was defeated by PTI-backed independent candidate Anwar Zaib Khan in recounting as the latter grabbed 12,903 votes.
The same happened in PK-17 where JI candidate was declared winner in initial result but the religious political party lost the seat after recount was requested.
The development is a setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it, earlier in the day, announced an alliance with the JI to form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In KP Assembly, the independent candidates have won the 90 seats followed by the PML-N, which has secured only five seats.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.