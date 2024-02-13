Search

Islamabad Police launch online learner's driving licence facility

08:00 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Islamabad Police launch online learner's driving licence facility
The residents of the federal capital can now get their learner's driving licence online, thanks to a new service introduced by the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP).

According to a capital police spokesperson, people can now register for an online learner's permit following a medical examination at the traffic police office.

The ICP official website makes this service easily accessible, the spokesperson continued. The website was created in accordance with the orders of Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) of Islamabad.

The goal of the service is to make it easier for people to apply for a driver's licence. After a medical inspection, they can apply for an online learner permit straight from the convenience of their homes via the Islamabad police's official website.

The capital police introduced a virtual driving licence option earlier last month. A public relations officer claims that the Virtual Driving Licence was introduced especially for residents of the nation's capital. By filling out their National Identity Card number, driver's licence number and expiration date on the official website, citizens can obtain their e licences.

