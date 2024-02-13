Islamabad Police launch online learner's driving licence facility

The residents of the federal capital can now get their learner's driving licence online, thanks to a new service introduced by the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP).
According to a capital police spokesperson, people can now register for an online learner's permit following a medical examination at the traffic police office.
The ICP official website makes this service easily accessible, the spokesperson continued. The website was created in accordance with the orders of Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) of Islamabad.
The goal of the service is to make it easier for people to apply for a driver's licence. After a medical inspection, they can apply for an online learner permit straight from the convenience of their homes via the Islamabad police's official website.
The capital police introduced a virtual driving licence option earlier last month. A public relations officer claims that the Virtual Driving Licence was introduced especially for residents of the nation's capital. By filling out their National Identity Card number, driver's licence number and expiration date on the official website, citizens can obtain their e licences.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
