‘Watching the PTV in jail is worst punishment for me,’ says Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is seemingly fed up watching the state-run Pakistan Television channel in jail.
The former prime minister, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in 2022, has been in jail for months in multiple cases. He was recently convicted in cipher case, Toshakhana case and illegal nikkah case.
The PTI founder on Tuesday held informal talk with the reporters in Adiala jail, where he is serving his sentence in the cases, and cleared his party’s positions about election results. He categorically stated that there will be no talks with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P.
Khan also announced that the PTI would challenge the election results 2024 in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Amid serious conversation, the former PTI chief made a hilarious comment. “Watching the PTV in jail is worst punishment for me,” he remarked.
As per the rules, inmates are allowed to watch the state-run PTV as they have not been given access to private news channel.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
