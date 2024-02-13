‘Watching the PTV in jail is worst punishment for me,’ says Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is seemingly fed up watching the state-run Pakistan Television channel in jail.

The former prime minister, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in 2022, has been in jail for months in multiple cases. He was recently convicted in cipher case, Toshakhana case and illegal nikkah case.

The PTI founder on Tuesday held informal talk with the reporters in Adiala jail, where he is serving his sentence in the cases, and cleared his party’s positions about election results. He categorically stated that there will be no talks with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P.

Khan also announced that the PTI would challenge the election results 2024 in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Amid serious conversation, the former PTI chief made a hilarious comment. “Watching the PTV in jail is worst punishment for me,” he remarked.

As per the rules, inmates are allowed to watch the state-run PTV as they have not been given access to private news channel.