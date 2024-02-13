Search

PTI announces alliance with MWM to form govt in Centre, Punjab

04:43 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
PTI announces alliance with MWM to form govt in Centre, Punjab
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to make an alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) to form government in Centre and Punjab. 

The announcement was made by PTI spokesperson Rauf Hassan in a press conference, adding that his party would make the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan had demanded that government should be made by those who have won the elections, adding that no talks will be held with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P. 

Hassan said Khan, the former prime minister who has been in jail since August last year, had directed the party to hold intra-party elections as soon as possible. 

Provisional results showed that the independent candidates won 101 seats in general election for the National Assembly followed by the PML-N with 75 seats. 

Imran Khan-led party claimed that most of the independents are backed by the PTI. 

In latest developments, some independent candidate have joined the PML-N, which is also making struggle to form the government in Centre and Punjab. 

Earlier in the day, PTI founder Imran Khan nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the post of chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan, the former prime minister who has been in jail since August last year, confirmed Gandapur’s nomination to journalists in a formal conversation.

Khan, 71, said his party will not negotiate with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for coalition government.

In crucial election of Dera Ismail Khan - NA-44, PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He received 92,244 votes. 

