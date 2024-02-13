Search

ad
Technology

tapmad Scores Big: an ultimate destination for sports fans with multi-ear rights and diverse content lineup!

Web Desk
08:33 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
tapmad Scores Big: an ultimate destination for sports fans with multi-ear rights and diverse content lineup!

In a groundbreaking move, tapmad, Pakistan’s leading OTT platform, has further solidified its position as the home of sports, securing a multi-year rights deal with Sony and various content rights aggregators for many thrilling sports events, cricket boards and top-notch football streams. The streaming service is set to redefine the sports and entertainment landscape, offering viewers an unparalleled and enticing experience all over Pakistan. Stated below are some of the multi-year rights that tapmad has successfully secured: 

Cricket Series

o   All Australia home series from 2024 till 2030

o   All England home series from 2024 till 2028

o   All Sri Lanka home series from 2024 till 2027

o   All Afghanistan home series from 2024 till 2027

o   All India home series from 2024 till 2028

o   PSL (Pakistan Super League) - Season 9 & 10

o   IPL (Indian Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027

o   Bangladesh Premier League For the year 2024

o   WPL (Women Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027

o   The Hundred from 2024 till 2028

o   Vitality Blast from 2024 till 2028

Football 

o   EPL (English Premier League) for 2024/25

o   Seria A for the year 2023/24

o   Bundesliga from 2024 till 2026/27

o   UEFA Europa League from 2024 till 2026/27

o   UEFA Champions League from 2024 till 2026/27

o   FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup) – for the year 2024

o   UEFA Euros from 2024 till 2026/27

o   UEFA Nations League from 2024 till 2026/27

Others 

o   US Open from 2024 till 2026

o   Australia open from 2024 till 2026

o   French Open for the year 2024

o   Laver Cup for the year 2024

o   All UFC fights from 2024 till 2029

This move highlights tapmad’s commitment to its subscribers as the go-to hub for sports fans, offering an exclusive, ad-free, and HD content experience. As sports streaming continues to evolve, tapmad stands out as a trailblazer, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless experience where the viewers come first. Whether you're a cricket devotee, a football fanatic, or an entertainment enthusiast, tapmad’s diverse content lineup guarantees an entertaining and engaging immersion for subscribers. 

tapmad also offers its users an ultimate entertainment extravaganza, delivering an unmatched selection of over 200 action-packed movies, blockbuster hits, live channels, and kids' favorites. From high-octane action flicks to family-friendly adventures, tapmad caters to every preference and age group across all genres. 

With this bold expansion, taped viewers are guaranteed content-packed years of streaming. 

For more information and to explore tapmad’s diverse range, visit tapmad’s official website: https://www.tapmad.com/ 

#HojaoADfree

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

08:33 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

tapmad Scores Big: an ultimate destination for sports fans with ...

03:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Zindigi and Popcorn Studio Collaborates to Transform Co-working ...

09:34 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Meet Tong Tong — the first ever AI kid robot

05:04 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

TimTim: Made in Pakistan robot helping Autistic children boost their ...

09:18 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

realme C67 latest price, specifications

08:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s first e-Rozgar Center inaugurated in Islamabad 

Advertisement

Latest

08:33 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

tapmad Scores Big: an ultimate destination for sports fans with multi-ear rights and diverse content ...

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: