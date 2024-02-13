tapmad Scores Big: an ultimate destination for sports fans with multi-ear rights and diverse content lineup!

In a groundbreaking move, tapmad, Pakistan’s leading OTT platform, has further solidified its position as the home of sports, securing a multi-year rights deal with Sony and various content rights aggregators for many thrilling sports events, cricket boards and top-notch football streams. The streaming service is set to redefine the sports and entertainment landscape, offering viewers an unparalleled and enticing experience all over Pakistan. Stated below are some of the multi-year rights that tapmad has successfully secured:
Cricket Series
o All Australia home series from 2024 till 2030
o All England home series from 2024 till 2028
o All Sri Lanka home series from 2024 till 2027
o All Afghanistan home series from 2024 till 2027
o All India home series from 2024 till 2028
o PSL (Pakistan Super League) - Season 9 & 10
o IPL (Indian Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027
o Bangladesh Premier League For the year 2024
o WPL (Women Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027
o The Hundred from 2024 till 2028
o Vitality Blast from 2024 till 2028
Football
o EPL (English Premier League) for 2024/25
o Seria A for the year 2023/24
o Bundesliga from 2024 till 2026/27
o UEFA Europa League from 2024 till 2026/27
o UEFA Champions League from 2024 till 2026/27
o FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup) – for the year 2024
o UEFA Euros from 2024 till 2026/27
o UEFA Nations League from 2024 till 2026/27
Others
o US Open from 2024 till 2026
o Australia open from 2024 till 2026
o French Open for the year 2024
o Laver Cup for the year 2024
o All UFC fights from 2024 till 2029
This move highlights tapmad’s commitment to its subscribers as the go-to hub for sports fans, offering an exclusive, ad-free, and HD content experience. As sports streaming continues to evolve, tapmad stands out as a trailblazer, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless experience where the viewers come first. Whether you're a cricket devotee, a football fanatic, or an entertainment enthusiast, tapmad’s diverse content lineup guarantees an entertaining and engaging immersion for subscribers.
tapmad also offers its users an ultimate entertainment extravaganza, delivering an unmatched selection of over 200 action-packed movies, blockbuster hits, live channels, and kids' favorites. From high-octane action flicks to family-friendly adventures, tapmad caters to every preference and age group across all genres.
With this bold expansion, taped viewers are guaranteed content-packed years of streaming.
For more information and to explore tapmad’s diverse range, visit tapmad’s official website: https://www.tapmad.com/
#HojaoADfree
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
