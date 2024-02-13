tapmad Scores Big: an ultimate destination for sports fans with multi-ear rights and diverse content lineup!

In a groundbreaking move, tapmad, Pakistan’s leading OTT platform, has further solidified its position as the home of sports, securing a multi-year rights deal with Sony and various content rights aggregators for many thrilling sports events, cricket boards and top-notch football streams. The streaming service is set to redefine the sports and entertainment landscape, offering viewers an unparalleled and enticing experience all over Pakistan. Stated below are some of the multi-year rights that tapmad has successfully secured:

Cricket Series

o All Australia home series from 2024 till 2030

o All England home series from 2024 till 2028

o All Sri Lanka home series from 2024 till 2027

o All Afghanistan home series from 2024 till 2027

o All India home series from 2024 till 2028

o PSL (Pakistan Super League) - Season 9 & 10

o IPL (Indian Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027

o Bangladesh Premier League For the year 2024

o WPL (Women Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027

o The Hundred from 2024 till 2028

o Vitality Blast from 2024 till 2028

Football

o EPL (English Premier League) for 2024/25

o Seria A for the year 2023/24

o Bundesliga from 2024 till 2026/27

o UEFA Europa League from 2024 till 2026/27

o UEFA Champions League from 2024 till 2026/27

o FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup) – for the year 2024

o UEFA Euros from 2024 till 2026/27

o UEFA Nations League from 2024 till 2026/27

Others

o US Open from 2024 till 2026

o Australia open from 2024 till 2026

o French Open for the year 2024

o Laver Cup for the year 2024

o All UFC fights from 2024 till 2029

This move highlights tapmad’s commitment to its subscribers as the go-to hub for sports fans, offering an exclusive, ad-free, and HD content experience. As sports streaming continues to evolve, tapmad stands out as a trailblazer, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless experience where the viewers come first. Whether you're a cricket devotee, a football fanatic, or an entertainment enthusiast, tapmad’s diverse content lineup guarantees an entertaining and engaging immersion for subscribers.

tapmad also offers its users an ultimate entertainment extravaganza, delivering an unmatched selection of over 200 action-packed movies, blockbuster hits, live channels, and kids' favorites. From high-octane action flicks to family-friendly adventures, tapmad caters to every preference and age group across all genres.

With this bold expansion, taped viewers are guaranteed content-packed years of streaming.

For more information and to explore tapmad's diverse range, visit tapmad's official website:

