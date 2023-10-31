Here is how to verify your driving license in Pakistan online

The official document that grants its bearer permission to operate a variety of motor vehicles on public roads and highways is a driving licence.

After passing several exams, people receive their licences from the Driving Licence Department of their respective province.

Authorities in the provinces have implemented an online system to verify licences after they are issued, since the issue of forged licences has grown significantly.

Every desktop computer user and mobile phone user has the ability to verify their driver's licence online.

Check Your Driver's Licence Online

To confirm their licence, people can go to the official websites. To obtain the results, all they have to do is put their licence number and choose "Verify."

Punjab

Here is a link for verifying drivers licence in Punjab

Sindh

For Sindh, you can verify your drivers license at this link.

KP

People from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can verify their drivers Licence at this link.

Balochistan

For Balochistan residents, you can verify your drivers licence through this link.

Islamabad

People living in capital territory Islamabad can verify their driver licence through this link.