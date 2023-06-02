Search

Pakistan

How can citizens obtain driving license from any city of Pakistan?

Web Desk 07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
LAHORE – The country’s most populated region Punjab has announced a new system under which citizens can apply for the driving license in any city of the province.

The DIG traffic announced the development, stating that the steps have been taken to facilitate the masses.

He said directives had been issued to all DPOs and CTOs in this regard.

What’s New in It?

Earlier, the citizens were obliged to obtain a license from the district from where they had their domicile. Now, the citizens are allowed to apply for the license in any city of Punjab.

Here’s how to get a driving license?

Applicants can apply for Private, LTV, and PSV licenses via DLIMS. A learning permit is the first step before applying for a main license.

To get a Private Driving License, the applicant must pass the driving test. An authorized staff member observes the driver for their understanding of traffic laws and operating the vehicle.

Pre-requisites

  • •             A learner’s permit
  • •             1 photocopy of CNIC
  • •             2 passport-size photographs
  • •             PKR 100 bank receipt of any HBL branch

Pakistan

