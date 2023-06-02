How can citizens obtain driving license from any city of Pakistan?

LAHORE – The country’s most populated region Punjab has announced a new system under which citizens can apply for the driving license in any city of the province.
The DIG traffic announced the development, stating that the steps have been taken to facilitate the masses.
He said directives had been issued to all DPOs and CTOs in this regard.
What’s New in It?
Earlier, the citizens were obliged to obtain a license from the district from where they had their domicile. Now, the citizens are allowed to apply for the license in any city of Punjab.
Here’s how to get a driving license?
Applicants can apply for Private, LTV, and PSV licenses via DLIMS. A learning permit is the first step before applying for a main license.
To get a Private Driving License, the applicant must pass the driving test. An authorized staff member observes the driver for their understanding of traffic laws and operating the vehicle.
Pre-requisites
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299
|302
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.25
|766.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.26
|40.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.04
|41.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.17
|936.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.79
|174.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.96
|748.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.04
|317.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
