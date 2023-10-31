  

Govt makes visa compulsory for truckers entering Pakistan from Torkham

Web Desk
10:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan-bound truckers, along with pedestrians, will be required to possess a visa and passport for entry via the Torkham Border from Wednesday onwards. 

Previously, truck drivers were only required to present their passports when entering Pakistan but the latest development now makes visas necessary for them to cross the border.

In this regard, Assistant Director of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Torkham, Yasar Arafat, clarified that in accordance with government policy, all entries through the Torkham crossing, including pedestrians and truck drivers, must be accompanied by the appropriate travel documents.

Those lacking a visa and passport will not be permitted to cross into Pakistan through the Torkham Border, he was quoted as saying by The Nation.

It bears mentioning that since the tragic incident at the Army Public School in Peshawar, a policy decision was enforced requiring passports and visas at the Torkham Border, with drivers initially exempted from the full visa requirement, though they were still obligated to present their passports.

The decision comes on the heels of the caretaker government's decision to expel all illegal immigrants from the country after November 1st.

Revealing the details of the actions to be taken against illegal immigrants, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti warned of action against properties owned by illegal immigrants and their local facilitators, emphasizing that any Pakistanis aiding such immigrants would face legal consequences.

Urged undocumented immigrants to leave voluntarily to avoid potential action, the minister confirmed that the government has identified areas with high concentrations of illegal immigrants and is prepared to implement the plan post-November 1.

Addressing the situation of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan on transit visas, the minister affirmed the government's commitment to provide assistance.

He mentioned ongoing communication with various embassies, including those of the UK, Canada, and others, underlining the government's intention to ensure their well-being.

 In response to a query, he emphasized that explicit directives have been issued to law enforcement agencies to refrain from any form of mistreatment towards undocumented foreign nationals. He emphasized that all individuals, regardless of age or gender, will be treated with dignity and respect.

