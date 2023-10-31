Pakistani celebrities show unwavering support to Palestinians despite challenges

Amid the escalating Israeli bombing of Gaza, the world appears to be divided into those supporting the oppressor and those standing firmly by the oppressed people of Palestine.

Many have called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, and worldwide protests serve as a testament to the shifting perspectives. Previously dominated by a Western narrative, the stories emerging from Palestine and their amplification have been instrumental in countering the distortion of facts.

Numerous Pakistani celebrities have voiced their concerns about the Israeli war crimes. By doing so, these influential figures with substantial platforms have become agents of change. As actor Ushna Shah pointed out in an interview with a local news channel, the Western media has long favoured a narrative against Palestine, but the tide is turning. Many Western networks have witnessed a shift in public sentiment, with comments reflecting a growing alignment with the Palestinian cause.

Armeena Khan offered a different perspective, distinguishing the Western narrative from the global one. She views the Western narrative as driven by notions of might, injustice and selective humanity, encapsulated within a self-centred echo chamber. However, she emphasizes the existence of an alternative narrative, with the global populace instinctively understanding the Palestinian struggle. The world is at a pivotal moment, and social media has played a significant role in reshaping the discourse.

Renowned singer Hasan Raheem emphasizes that while some Western actors and artists have voiced concerns for the Israeli people, the prevailing narrative is favouring the Palestinian cause, representing a significant step in the right direction. Disturbing images and videos from Palestine have left the world deeply affected, serving to expose the extent of Israeli brutality. Yasir Hussain reflects on the suffering of the Palestinian people, particularly children, and the ethnic cleansing they are enduring.

Ushna Shah acknowledges the ongoing debate about the perceived silence of influential figures, where there may be backlash or cancelled brand deals for those supporting Palestine. Despite potential trolling and challenges, she remains resolute in using her platform to advocate for the Palestinian cause. Armeena Khan also highlights the consequences of speaking out against oppression, such as losing endorsements, but she remains unafraid and determined to uphold her values.

Hasan Raheem asserts that he can endure backlash for the sake of humanity, while Yasir Hussain discusses the dilemma actors face when endorsing products associated with Israeli companies.

As the death toll continues to rise, the need to speak up and amplify Palestinian voices remains crucial. Ushna Shah encourages ongoing dialogue and activism, emphasizing the importance of sustained global pressure. Armeena Khan urges people not to lose hope, suggesting taking breaks from distressing social media content while remaining engaged in the justice movement. She advises getting involved and contributing skills to support the cause.