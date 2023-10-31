  

NADRA NICOP fee in November 2023 and how to apply for it

Web Desk
11:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
NADRA NICOP fee in November 2023 and how to apply for it

The new chip-based smart identity card from the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has top-notch, exclusive security features that set it apart from standard cards. 

The smart ID document has several security features designed to prevent identity theft and preserve citizens' identities in a more effective manner.

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is a registration document issued to a eligible citizen of Pakistan who lives or has reference abroad.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa in case of dual nationality. Please note that passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in case of applying for NICOP of newborn babies if they are born abroad.

Updated NICOP Fee Structure for 2023

You can apply for your NICOP by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak-Identity website.

Categories Zone A Normal Service Urgent Service Executive Service
New Smart NICOP $39 $57 $75
Smart NICOP Modification $39 $57 $75
Smart NICOP Duplicate $39 $57 $75
Smart NICOP Renewal $39 $39 $39
Categories Zone B Normal Service Urgent Service Executive Service
New Smart NICOP $39 $57 $75
Smart NICOP Modification $39 $57 $75
Smart NICOP Duplicate $39 $57 $75
Smart NICOP Renewal $39 $39 $39

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for NICOP by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

  • You will be issued a token
  • Your photograph will be captured
  • Your fingerprints and signature will be taken
  • Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself
  • You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.

Here is a link to the NADRA form to apply for NICOP with complete details.

