IN PICTURES: Nawal Saeed celebrates 25th birthday with showbiz friends

Noor Fatima
11:59 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
Nawal Saeed
Source: Nawal Saeed (Instagram)

Pakistani actress and model Nawal Saeed has turned 25. The acclaimed star, known for her acting prowess in Aik Larki Aam Si, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Mah-e-Tamaam, Faryaad and Banno, celebrated her birthday with her glamour industry peers.

Taking to Instagram to share sneak peaks with her millions of followers from her low-key yet luxurious birthday bash, the Makafaat (Season 3) star looked radiant as her friends surrounded her and celebrated another year of success and happiness.

Among the constellation of stars were Yashma Gill and Omar Shehzad who couldn't contain their happiness as the 25-year-old starlet cut the cake.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778244-2480.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778247-8564.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778250-4827.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778252-9568.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778257-9269.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778279-7667.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778282-8774.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778285-5193.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778291-6119.mp4

Saeed made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with many successful drama serials including Banno, Mamlaat, Rasme-e-Ulfat, Dil-e-Veeran, Bikhray Hain Hum, Taaluq, Dagh-e-Dil, Mein Kahani Hun and Rang Badlay Zindagi to name a few.

She recently starred in films Muskan, Peechay Tou Dekho and will next be seen in Chaudhry – The Martyr.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

