IN PICTURES: Nawal Saeed celebrates 25th birthday with showbiz friends

Pakistani actress and model Nawal Saeed has turned 25. The acclaimed star, known for her acting prowess in Aik Larki Aam Si, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Mah-e-Tamaam, Faryaad and Banno, celebrated her birthday with her glamour industry peers.
Taking to Instagram to share sneak peaks with her millions of followers from her low-key yet luxurious birthday bash, the Makafaat (Season 3) star looked radiant as her friends surrounded her and celebrated another year of success and happiness.
Among the constellation of stars were Yashma Gill and Omar Shehzad who couldn't contain their happiness as the 25-year-old starlet cut the cake.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778244-2480.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778247-8564.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778250-4827.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778252-9568.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778257-9269.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778279-7667.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778282-8774.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778285-5193.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-31/in-pictures-nawal-saeed-celebrates-25th-birthday-bash-with-a-list-celebrities-1698778291-6119.mp4
Saeed made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with many successful drama serials including Banno, Mamlaat, Rasme-e-Ulfat, Dil-e-Veeran, Bikhray Hain Hum, Taaluq, Dagh-e-Dil, Mein Kahani Hun and Rang Badlay Zindagi to name a few.
She recently starred in films Muskan, Peechay Tou Dekho and will next be seen in Chaudhry – The Martyr.
Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.
PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.
Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.
The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.
Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.
22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.
In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
