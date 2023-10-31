  

Search

Immigration

Kenya abolishes visa requirements for citizens from this continent

Web Desk
11:09 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
Kenya abolishes visa requirements for citizens from this continent

NAIROBI - Kenya is set to eliminate visa requirements for African nationals starting next year in a move aimed at enhancing trade and travel across the continent.

President William Ruto announced this initiative at a climate change conference in Congo-Brazzaville, emphasizing the need to break down barriers that hinder inter-African travel.

The President also emphasized the negative impact of visa requirements on business and called for a change; the travel experts hail his current decision.

”It is detrimental when people, including businesspeople and entrepreneurs, are unable to travel freely”, he highlighted.

Currently, 32 out of 54 African countries still demand visas for nationals from over half of the continent and Kenya will become the fourth African nation to offer unrestricted travel to Africans.

This step aligns with efforts to promote the African continental free trade area. The African Union has been advocating for the removal of travel barriers but the implementation has been slow.

The visa-free travel for Africans offered by Kenya is expected to sour the economy and tourism in the country though some are skeptical about the security concerns.

Nestled in East Africa, Kenya is a diverse and captivating nation known for its stunning landscapes, rich wildlife, and vibrant culture. Its geographical tapestry encompasses everything from picturesque coastal shores along the Indian Ocean to the iconic Great Rift Valley, teeming with lakes, mountains, and fertile plains. Mount Kenya, the country's highest peak, stands majestically at over 5,000 meters, offering breathtaking vistas and challenging hikes for adventurers.

Home to a population of approximately 54 million people, Kenya is a melting pot of ethnicities, languages, and traditions. Its citizens, known as Kenyans, represent a colorful mosaic of cultures, with over 40 different ethnic groups, including the Kikuyu, Luo, and Maasai. This diversity is reflected in Kenya's official languages: English and Swahili.

Kenya attracts millions of visitors each year. The country's famed national parks and reserves, such as the Maasai Mara, Amboseli, and Tsavo, offer unrivaled opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts to witness the awe-inspiring "Big Five" - lions, elephants, buffaloes, leopards, and rhinoceroses - in their natural habitats. Additionally, Kenya's coastal cities, like Mombasa and Malindi, boast pristine beaches, historic sites, and a rich Swahili heritage.

From the bustling markets of Nairobi, the capital city, to the ancient archaeology of Turkana, Kenya offers a tapestry of experiences for every traveler, making it a destination that leaves an indelible mark on all who have the privilege of exploring its boundless beauty.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Govt makes visa compulsory for truckers entering Pakistan from ...

10:38 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Citizens from these two Asian countries can visit Thailand visa free: ...

08:21 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

UK's Health and Care Worker Visa: Check eligibility, cost, required ...

07:05 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

South Africa seeks visa waiver for citizens from these Asian ...

06:43 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Valid visa to replace CNIC as entry requirement at Chaman border: ...

08:11 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

India partially resumes visa service for Canadians: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

11:09 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Kenya abolishes visa requirements for citizens from this continent

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 31 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Riyal

Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).

PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.

Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 October, 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices slide in Pakistan in line with global trend

Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.

The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.

Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028. 

22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.

In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today - 31 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: