NAIROBI - Kenya is set to eliminate visa requirements for African nationals starting next year in a move aimed at enhancing trade and travel across the continent.

President William Ruto announced this initiative at a climate change conference in Congo-Brazzaville, emphasizing the need to break down barriers that hinder inter-African travel.

The President also emphasized the negative impact of visa requirements on business and called for a change; the travel experts hail his current decision.

”It is detrimental when people, including businesspeople and entrepreneurs, are unable to travel freely”, he highlighted.

Currently, 32 out of 54 African countries still demand visas for nationals from over half of the continent and Kenya will become the fourth African nation to offer unrestricted travel to Africans.

This step aligns with efforts to promote the African continental free trade area. The African Union has been advocating for the removal of travel barriers but the implementation has been slow.

The visa-free travel for Africans offered by Kenya is expected to sour the economy and tourism in the country though some are skeptical about the security concerns.

Nestled in East Africa, Kenya is a diverse and captivating nation known for its stunning landscapes, rich wildlife, and vibrant culture. Its geographical tapestry encompasses everything from picturesque coastal shores along the Indian Ocean to the iconic Great Rift Valley, teeming with lakes, mountains, and fertile plains. Mount Kenya, the country's highest peak, stands majestically at over 5,000 meters, offering breathtaking vistas and challenging hikes for adventurers.

Home to a population of approximately 54 million people, Kenya is a melting pot of ethnicities, languages, and traditions. Its citizens, known as Kenyans, represent a colorful mosaic of cultures, with over 40 different ethnic groups, including the Kikuyu, Luo, and Maasai. This diversity is reflected in Kenya's official languages: English and Swahili.

Kenya attracts millions of visitors each year. The country's famed national parks and reserves, such as the Maasai Mara, Amboseli, and Tsavo, offer unrivaled opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts to witness the awe-inspiring "Big Five" - lions, elephants, buffaloes, leopards, and rhinoceroses - in their natural habitats. Additionally, Kenya's coastal cities, like Mombasa and Malindi, boast pristine beaches, historic sites, and a rich Swahili heritage.

From the bustling markets of Nairobi, the capital city, to the ancient archaeology of Turkana, Kenya offers a tapestry of experiences for every traveler, making it a destination that leaves an indelible mark on all who have the privilege of exploring its boundless beauty.