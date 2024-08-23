Saudi Arabia launches new Umrah program to facilitate pilgrims: Here's what it means

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia introduced a new visa program to improve the quality of services provided to the pilgrims on Tuesday.
The kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has named the program, ‘Direct Umrah Program’ that allows companies to serve pilgrims directly while eliminating the need for intermediaries.
The reports by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) confirm that the new program aims at enriching a pilgrim’s experience by also arranging visits to historical sites linked to holy personalities of Islam besides other landmarks and attractions in the kingdom.
The program is also designed to encourage service providers and companies to adopt a model of professional destination management and trip organization; notable, the kingdom welcomed a record 13.5 million pilgrims in 2023.
The 'Direct Umrah Program' was announced during a second meeting of Umrah organizations that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah organized in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program (PEP), one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.
The meeting also examined the key obstacles and solutions aimed at enhancing the pilgrim experience during Umrah. Attendees were introduced to a range of tools and metrics designed to evaluate and improve service quality.
It is to be highlighted that after the conclusion of the Hajj, the kingdom started welcoming Umrah pilgrims in July.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
