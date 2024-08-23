Gautam Gambhir heaps praise on Babar Azam

The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, has heaped praise on Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam.
In an online program conversation with former captain Wasim Akram, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also offered some advice to Babar Azam.
He said that Babar Azam doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone; he has the quality to become the kind of batsman Pakistan has never seen before.
The former Indian cricketer added that Babar Azam doesn’t need to captain in league cricket; winning the PSL won’t bring him anything.
On the other hand, the Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram, told Gambhir that a few years ago, he advised Babar not to captain in league cricket.
Wasim Akram said Babar should play in leagues, score runs, earn money, and go home, and then prepare for the next event. Captaining in league cricket brings unnecessary extra stress.
It is worth noting that Babar Azam was dismissed without scoring a run for the first time on home ground during the Rawalpindi Test match against Bangladesh.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
