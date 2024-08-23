Search

'Too old for heroine roles': Firdous Jamal slams Mahira Khan again

Web Desk
10:44 AM | 23 Aug, 2024
Senior actor Firdous Jamal has once again criticised superstar Mahira Khan’s beauty, calling her an ‘old woman.’

Recently, Firdous Jamal appeared as a guest on a private TV channel’s program, where he was asked about Pakistan’s leading actress Mahira Khan.

The host asked Firdous Jamal, “In the past, you said that Mahira Khan looks old and should not be cast as a heroine in dramas or films, but rather in motherly roles. However, after your statement, the actress delivered an outstanding performance in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt. What do you have to say about that?”

In response, Firdous Jamal said, “I still stand by my statement. I simply stated the truth about Mahira Khan’s age. She is an old woman according to her real age.”

Firdous Jamal added, “If people find Mahira Khan beautiful, that’s not my fault. Everyone has their own perspective, and in my view, she is not beautiful.”

The host mentioned that 90% of people in Pakistan consider Mahira Khan beautiful, to which Firdous Jamal replied, “If 90% of people are crazy, that’s not my problem. Should I become crazy like them?”

He continued, “I compare acting based on the performances of actresses like Elizabeth Taylor, and everyone has their own point of view. I have my own perspective on acting and beauty, and I see things according to my thoughts and beliefs.”

Firdous Jamal further stated, “I stood by my statement about beauty before, I stand by it today, and I will always stand by it.”

It is worth mentioning that in 2019, Firdous Khan said in a statement, “If anyone is offended by what I say, I apologize, but I don’t think Mahira Khan should be playing heroine roles anymore. Mahira Khan can be a model, but she is neither a good actress nor a heroine.”

