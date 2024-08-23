Search

Pakistan

Four of a family found dead in car on motorway

Web Desk
11:04 AM | 23 Aug, 2024
Four of a family found dead in car on motorway

SARGODHA – Four members of a family were found dead inside a parked car near Bhera on the motorway in Sargodha.

According to rescue officials, the bodies of a man, two women, and a child were discovered in the car, while the driver, Umar Qasim, was found unconscious and transferred to the hospital.

Rescue officials reported that the family, residents of McLeod Road, Lahore, was traveling from Lahore to Islamabad when they suddenly fell unconscious near Bhalwal on the motorway, prompting the driver, Umar Qasim, to stop the car.

After the car remained parked on the motorway for an extended period, the motorway police called Rescue 1122, who broke the car’s window to retrieve the bodies.

The car driver told the police that one of the women felt unwell during the journey and drank juice.

According to the police, two juice boxes were found in the car, one of which had expired. However, the actual cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem examination.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:04 AM | 23 Aug, 2024

Four of a family found dead in car on motorway

10:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

K-Electric moves Nepra for another increase in power tarrif for ...

10:25 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

11 policemen martyred in rocket attacks by robbers in Rahim Yar Khan

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to ...

09:15 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Murtaza Wahab reviews progress on water and sewerage work in Essa ...

07:05 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

LHC Bar Association employee commits suicide over heavy electricity ...

Pakistan

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

08:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karachi woman involved in Karsaz accident 'suffering from mental ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:26 AM | 23 Aug, 2024

From Lahore to Vietnam: Pakistani Sellers Gear Up for Alibaba.com KEL Awards Regional Finale

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 23 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.

British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280
Euro EUR 310 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 367.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 181.75 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 207.25
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.52 329.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: