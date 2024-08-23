Four of a family found dead in car on motorway

SARGODHA – Four members of a family were found dead inside a parked car near Bhera on the motorway in Sargodha.

According to rescue officials, the bodies of a man, two women, and a child were discovered in the car, while the driver, Umar Qasim, was found unconscious and transferred to the hospital.

Rescue officials reported that the family, residents of McLeod Road, Lahore, was traveling from Lahore to Islamabad when they suddenly fell unconscious near Bhalwal on the motorway, prompting the driver, Umar Qasim, to stop the car.

After the car remained parked on the motorway for an extended period, the motorway police called Rescue 1122, who broke the car’s window to retrieve the bodies.

The car driver told the police that one of the women felt unwell during the journey and drank juice.

According to the police, two juice boxes were found in the car, one of which had expired. However, the actual cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem examination.