Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Gold prices in the global market have decreased for the second consecutive day, while prices have risen again locally.

On Friday, the price of gold in the international bullion market dropped by $12 per ounce, bringing the new global price to $2,492 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-carat gold in the country increased by Rs. 200 per tola, reaching a new price of Rs. 262,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 172, bringing the new price to Rs. 224,623.

Contrary to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver remained unchanged, with one tola of silver stable at Rs. 2,950 and 10 grams of silver steady at Rs. 2,529.14.

It is worth noting that yesterday, the global market also saw an $8 decrease in the price of gold per ounce, while locally, the price of gold rose by Rs. 800 per tola and Rs. 686 per 10 grams.