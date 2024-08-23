Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Gold prices in the global market have decreased for the second consecutive day, while prices have risen again locally.
On Friday, the price of gold in the international bullion market dropped by $12 per ounce, bringing the new global price to $2,492 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of 24-carat gold in the country increased by Rs. 200 per tola, reaching a new price of Rs. 262,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 172, bringing the new price to Rs. 224,623.
Contrary to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver remained unchanged, with one tola of silver stable at Rs. 2,950 and 10 grams of silver steady at Rs. 2,529.14.
It is worth noting that yesterday, the global market also saw an $8 decrease in the price of gold per ounce, while locally, the price of gold rose by Rs. 800 per tola and Rs. 686 per 10 grams.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.