Punjab police eliminate key suspect in Rahim Yar Khan rocket attack

01:35 PM | 23 Aug, 2024
Punjab police eliminate key suspect in Rahim Yar Khan rocket attack

LAHORE – Punjab police Friday announced that the primary suspect in the rocket attack by bandits in Rahim Yar Khan District’s Machka area, which resulted in the deaths of 12 officers, has been killed.

Criminal gangs have long been active in the riverine border regions of southern Sindh and central Punjab, frequently engaging in kidnappings for ransom.

The attack occurred when two police vehicles, carrying around 22 officers, were returning from a police camp in the Katcha (riverine) region. Recent rains had made the road exceptionally muddy, causing one vehicle to break down.

The police convoy was then ambushed by bandits, who fired rockets at the vehicles and followed up with gunfire, resulting in the deaths of 11 officers and injuries to nine others. The death toll has now risen to 12.

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar said that both Punjab and Sindh police had launched a major operation in the riverine area, with 320 officers from Punjab joining forces with the Sindh police.

In retaliation for the previous day’s attack, Punjab police reported that the main suspect, Bashir Shar, was killed, and five of his associates were injured.

“Punjab police took decisive action following the attack on our officers in the Katcha area. The primary suspect, Bashir Shar, has been neutralized,” the police stated on X.

“During the operation, five of Bashir Shar’s accomplices—Sanaullah Shar, Gada Ali, Kamlu Shar, Ramzan Shar, and Gadi—were also injured,” they added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed IG Anwar and senior officials to Rahim Yar Khan to manage the situation, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah instructed his provincial police chief to collaborate with Punjab Police and offer any necessary support.

