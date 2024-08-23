Search

Govt plans to shut down utility stores across Pakistan

02:17 PM | 23 Aug, 2024
Govt plans to shut down utility stores across Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is considering a plan to shut down utility stores, where essential items are sold at subsidized rates for low-income families, across the country.

The development was confirmed by Secretary of Industry and Production in a meeting of the Senate standing committee, adding that it is part of the rightsizing initiative.

The decisions made by the Rightsizing Committee will be sent to the federal cabinet for approval, reports said.

The Secretary of Industries mentioned that the Ministry of Industry and Production will provide an action plan for implementing the closure of utility stores, adding a package for employees would also be prepared. The government is pursuing privatization due to financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Utility Stores General Manager Inayatullah Dula told media that the government is contemplating shutting down utility stores under the rightsizing initiative. A formal plan for this will be prepared.

