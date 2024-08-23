Lesco decides against promoting Olympian Arshad Nadeem to 19th Grade

LAHORE – The Board of Directors of Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) has decided against promoting Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem, who is current an 18th grade officer, to next grade after his success at Paris Olympics 2024.

The decision was taken after Lesco Sports Board recommended promoting the javelin thrower to 19th Grade due to restrictions in policy, local media reported.

As per the rules, a man appointed on sports quota can be promoted to a maximum grade of 18. The board observed that rules have to be amended to promote Nadeem to next grade.

Reports said it had now been decided that the summary would be sent to the Water and Power Development Authority Pakistan (WAPDA) Sports Board to review the promotion.

Earlier, a ceremony was held at the WAPDA House to honour the Arshad Nadeem where he was presented a cash reward of Rs5 million.

Nadeem achieved this historic feat with an impressive javelin throw of 92.97 meters, clinching first individual gold and first track and field medal for Asian nation at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir praised Nadeem’s dedication and perseverance, acknowledging his achievement of winning Pakistan’s first gold in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw.