Lesco decides against promoting Olympian Arshad Nadeem to 19th Grade

LAHORE – The Board of Directors of Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) has decided against promoting Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem, who is current an 18th grade officer, to next grade after his success at Paris Olympics 2024.
The decision was taken after Lesco Sports Board recommended promoting the javelin thrower to 19th Grade due to restrictions in policy, local media reported.
As per the rules, a man appointed on sports quota can be promoted to a maximum grade of 18. The board observed that rules have to be amended to promote Nadeem to next grade.
Reports said it had now been decided that the summary would be sent to the Water and Power Development Authority Pakistan (WAPDA) Sports Board to review the promotion.
Earlier, a ceremony was held at the WAPDA House to honour the Arshad Nadeem where he was presented a cash reward of Rs5 million.
Nadeem achieved this historic feat with an impressive javelin throw of 92.97 meters, clinching first individual gold and first track and field medal for Asian nation at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Last week, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir praised Nadeem’s dedication and perseverance, acknowledging his achievement of winning Pakistan’s first gold in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
