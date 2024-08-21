Search

Wapda honours Olympic star Arshad Nadeem with Rs5m cash award

Web Desk
05:34 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
LAHORE – A ceremony was held at Wapda House in honour of Olympian Arshad Nadeem by the Wapda Sports Board, where he was awarded a cash prize of Rs5 million for his historic achievement in the Paris Olympics.

Wapda Chairman and Patron-in-Chief of WAPDA Sports Board, Engineer Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), presented the cash award to Arshad Nadeem.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Wapda chairman said that Arshad Nadeem made the entire nation proud with his historic achievement. 

He expressed pride in Arshad Nadeem's association with the Wapda Sports Board. Wapda athletes have won 44 gold medals for Pakistan in international competitions over the past two years.

Nooh Dastgir was also awarded a cash prize. Wapda athlete Nooh Dastgir won a gold medal in weightlifting for Pakistan in Uzbekistan. Cash awards were also given to Saibyl Sohail, Veronica Sohail, and Twinkle Sohail, who also belong to Wapda. The three sisters won gold medals in powerlifting while representing Pakistan in South Africa.

