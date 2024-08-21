Wapda honours Olympic star Arshad Nadeem with Rs5m cash award

LAHORE – A ceremony was held at Wapda House in honour of Olympian Arshad Nadeem by the Wapda Sports Board, where he was awarded a cash prize of Rs5 million for his historic achievement in the Paris Olympics.
Wapda Chairman and Patron-in-Chief of WAPDA Sports Board, Engineer Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), presented the cash award to Arshad Nadeem.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Wapda chairman said that Arshad Nadeem made the entire nation proud with his historic achievement.
He expressed pride in Arshad Nadeem's association with the Wapda Sports Board. Wapda athletes have won 44 gold medals for Pakistan in international competitions over the past two years.
Nooh Dastgir was also awarded a cash prize. Wapda athlete Nooh Dastgir won a gold medal in weightlifting for Pakistan in Uzbekistan. Cash awards were also given to Saibyl Sohail, Veronica Sohail, and Twinkle Sohail, who also belong to Wapda. The three sisters won gold medals in powerlifting while representing Pakistan in South Africa.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.