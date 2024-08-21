Islamabad administration cancels NOC of PTI rally at eleventh hour

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad district administration has canceled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a rally scheduled for tomorrow, August 22, in Islamabad.
The Islamabad chief commissioner took the decision in a meeting a day before the political party was set to flux its muscles in Tarnol area of the capital city.
The decision to cancel the NOC was taken in light of a report from the District Intelligence Committee, the officials said, adding that the Bangladesh cricket team is also in Islamabad, and there are severe security concerns in this regard.
The district administration of Islamabad stated that it would be difficult to control the crowd at the PTI rally, noting that just a few days ago, protesters had reached the Supreme Court.
Under these circumstances, permission for the rally cannot be granted, the chief commissioner said.
It is recalled that PTI had announced a rally in Islamabad on August 22.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
