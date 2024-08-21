Search

Islamabad administration cancels NOC of PTI rally at eleventh hour

06:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
Islamabad administration cancels NOC of PTI rally at eleventh hour
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad district administration has canceled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a rally scheduled for tomorrow, August 22, in Islamabad.

The Islamabad chief commissioner took the decision in a meeting a day before the political party was set to flux its muscles in Tarnol area of the capital city.  

The decision to cancel the NOC was taken in light of a report from the District Intelligence Committee, the officials said, adding that the Bangladesh cricket team is also in Islamabad, and there are severe security concerns in this regard.

The district administration of Islamabad stated that it would be difficult to control the crowd at the PTI rally, noting that just a few days ago, protesters had reached the Supreme Court. 

Under these circumstances, permission for the rally cannot be granted, the chief commissioner said. 

It is recalled that PTI had announced a rally in Islamabad on August 22.

