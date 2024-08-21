Section 144 imposed across Punjab for three days 

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province for three days, banning rallies, processions, and sit-ins.

The ban will come into effect on August 22 till August 24 as a notification has also been issued in this regard.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that Section 144 has been enforced throughout province, prohibiting all kinds of gatherings, rallies, processions and protests.

The spokesperson said the decision has been taken to maintain law and order situation and to protect human lives and property, given the threats of terrorism.

He further stated that due to security risks, any public gathering could be a soft target for terrorists, and the implementation of Section 144 across the province is in the public interest.

The spokesperson added that the administration across Punjab will ensure compliance with the order, and there have been instructions for widespread public awareness regarding the enforcement of Section 144.