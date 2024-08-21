Section 144 imposed across Punjab for three days 

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province for three days, banning rallies, processions, and sit-ins.
The ban will come into effect on August 22 till August 24 as a notification has also been issued in this regard.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that Section 144 has been enforced throughout province, prohibiting all kinds of gatherings, rallies, processions and protests.
The spokesperson said the decision has been taken to maintain law and order situation and to protect human lives and property, given the threats of terrorism.
He further stated that due to security risks, any public gathering could be a soft target for terrorists, and the implementation of Section 144 across the province is in the public interest.
The spokesperson added that the administration across Punjab will ensure compliance with the order, and there have been instructions for widespread public awareness regarding the enforcement of Section 144.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
