Search

World

Indian man discovers 'Made in Pakistan' jacket at Harvard, sparking online buzz

08:13 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
made in pakistan harvard jacket

A recent revelation by Indian YouTuber Ishan Sharma has ignited a wave of online chatter, blending humor and intrigue. During his visit to Harvard University, Sharma stumbled upon a surprising detail in The Harvard Shop, the university's official student-run store. Among the array of merchandise, he found a Harvard-branded jacket labeled "Made in Pakistan."

Sharma, who was documenting his travels across the United States for his YouTube channel, had stopped by the prestigious Ivy League institution to pick up some souvenirs. His discovery of the "Made in Pakistan" tag on a jacket priced at Rs. 12,000 caught him off guard. He promptly shared photos of himself in the jacket on social media, along with a post expressing his astonishment: “Came to Harvard to buy merch. This one’s Rs. 12,000! But made in Pakistan?!”

The post quickly went viral, particularly among South Asian social media users. Reactions ranged from amusement to bemusement. “Indian travels to America only to purchase clothes made in Pakistan—quite the twist,” joked one user, Mahesh, on X (formerly Twitter). Another user commented, “Even Harvard is outsourcing to Asia,” while someone else added, “Now all South Asian moms can proudly say we have Harvard at home.”

Not all responses were light-hearted. Some users criticized the quality of the merchandise. “The quality is awful. I bought a few items last year and after just 2-3 washes, they were only good for mopping the floor,” lamented one commenter. This critique reflects a broader trend where a significant portion of clothing sold in Western markets, including high-end brands, is manufactured in South Asia, particularly in countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Earlier in his journey, Sharma had also shared his cultural shocks, including his dissatisfaction with American hotel hospitality. Despite these challenges, his unexpected Harvard find has sparked a global conversation about the international nature of fashion and retail.

World

08:13 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Indian man discovers 'Made in Pakistan' jacket at Harvard, sparking ...

03:19 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Japan’s 116-year-old woman set to become world’s next oldest ...

07:50 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

World’s oldest person Maria Branyas Morera passes away at 117

07:44 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muharib killed, two injured in Israeli ...

11:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

07:36 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

World

05:07 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Dubai court orders company to pay employee’s outstanding dues in ...

03:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Indian army soldier commits suicide in Odisha

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Sixth-grader Tiktok girl abducted in Sukkur

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: