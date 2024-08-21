Indian man discovers 'Made in Pakistan' jacket at Harvard, sparking online buzz

A recent revelation by Indian YouTuber Ishan Sharma has ignited a wave of online chatter, blending humor and intrigue. During his visit to Harvard University, Sharma stumbled upon a surprising detail in The Harvard Shop, the university's official student-run store. Among the array of merchandise, he found a Harvard-branded jacket labeled "Made in Pakistan."

Sharma, who was documenting his travels across the United States for his YouTube channel, had stopped by the prestigious Ivy League institution to pick up some souvenirs. His discovery of the "Made in Pakistan" tag on a jacket priced at Rs. 12,000 caught him off guard. He promptly shared photos of himself in the jacket on social media, along with a post expressing his astonishment: “Came to Harvard to buy merch. This one’s Rs. 12,000! But made in Pakistan?!”

The post quickly went viral, particularly among South Asian social media users. Reactions ranged from amusement to bemusement. “Indian travels to America only to purchase clothes made in Pakistan—quite the twist,” joked one user, Mahesh, on X (formerly Twitter). Another user commented, “Even Harvard is outsourcing to Asia,” while someone else added, “Now all South Asian moms can proudly say we have Harvard at home.”

Not all responses were light-hearted. Some users criticized the quality of the merchandise. “The quality is awful. I bought a few items last year and after just 2-3 washes, they were only good for mopping the floor,” lamented one commenter. This critique reflects a broader trend where a significant portion of clothing sold in Western markets, including high-end brands, is manufactured in South Asia, particularly in countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Earlier in his journey, Sharma had also shared his cultural shocks, including his dissatisfaction with American hotel hospitality. Despite these challenges, his unexpected Harvard find has sparked a global conversation about the international nature of fashion and retail.