Sri Lanka announces visa-free entry for 35 countries: Check eligibility

COLOMBO - The government of Sri Lanka has announced to allow citizens from 35 countries visa-free entry into the country as the authorities look forward to welcoming more and more tourists.
The decision was taken by the cabinet members and was confirmed by the Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism, Harin Fernando.
The liberty would be extended starting from October 1st, 2024 and the countries include Germany, Netherlands, Australia, India, China, and Japan among others.
Below are the countries that would be able to avail of the relaxation:
1. United Kingdom
2. Germany
3. Netherlands
4. Belgium
5. Spain
6. Australia
7. Denmark
8. Poland
9. Kazakhstan
10. Saudi Arabia
11. UAE
12. Nepal
13. China
14. India
15. Indonesia
16. Russia
17. Thailand
18. Malaysia
19. Japan
20. France
21. United States
22. Canada
23. Czech Republic
24. Italy
25. Switzerland
26. Austria
27. Israel
28. Belarus
29. Iran
30. Sweden
31. South Korea
32. Qatar
33. Oman
34. Bahrain
35. New Zealand
