Sri Lanka announces visa-free entry for 35 countries: Check eligibility

COLOMBO - The government of Sri Lanka has announced to allow citizens from 35 countries visa-free entry into the country as the authorities look forward to welcoming more and more tourists.

The decision was taken by the cabinet members and was confirmed by the Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism, Harin Fernando.

The liberty would be extended starting from October 1st, 2024 and the countries include Germany, Netherlands, Australia, India, China, and Japan among others.

Below are the countries that would be able to avail of the relaxation:

1. United Kingdom

2. Germany

3. Netherlands

4. Belgium

5. Spain

6. Australia

7. Denmark

8. Poland

9. Kazakhstan

10. Saudi Arabia

11. UAE

12. Nepal

13. China

14. India

15. Indonesia

16. Russia

17. Thailand

18. Malaysia

19. Japan

20. France

21. United States

22. Canada

23. Czech Republic

24. Italy

25. Switzerland

26. Austria

27. Israel

28. Belarus

29. Iran

30. Sweden

31. South Korea

32. Qatar

33. Oman

34. Bahrain

35. New Zealand