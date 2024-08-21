Search

Immigration

Sri Lanka announces visa-free entry for 35 countries: Check eligibility

Web Desk
08:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
Sri Lanka announces visa-free entry for 35 countries: Check eligibility

COLOMBO - The government of Sri Lanka has announced to allow citizens from 35 countries visa-free entry into the country as the authorities look forward to welcoming more and more tourists.

The decision was taken by the cabinet members and was confirmed by the Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism, Harin Fernando.

The liberty would be extended starting from October 1st, 2024 and the countries include Germany, Netherlands, Australia, India, China, and Japan among others.

Below are the countries that would be able to avail of the relaxation:

1. United Kingdom
2. Germany
3. Netherlands
4. Belgium
5. Spain
6. Australia
7. Denmark
8. Poland
9. Kazakhstan
10. Saudi Arabia
11. UAE
12. Nepal
13. China
14. India
15. Indonesia
16. Russia
17. Thailand
18. Malaysia
19. Japan
20. France
21. United States
22. Canada
23. Czech Republic
24. Italy
25. Switzerland
26. Austria
27. Israel
28. Belarus
29. Iran
30. Sweden
31. South Korea
32. Qatar
33. Oman
34. Bahrain
35. New Zealand

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

09:10 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

UK to speed up deportation of illegal asylum seekers, confirms home ...

08:56 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Top Korean official hints at hiring foreign workers as birth crisis ...

08:32 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

UAE firms hiring visit visa holders to face heavy fine: Details ...

08:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Sri Lanka announces visa-free entry for 35 countries: Check ...

08:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

UAE automates travel ban removal in major digital push

08:01 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Canada set to halt hiring of temporary foreign workers for this area

Immigration

04:55 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Airline offers up to 50% discount on international travel: Details ...

11:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

11:55 AM | 19 Aug, 2024

New UK govt to keep student visa restrictions intact, confirms ...

12:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Sweden records drop in immigration, fresh stats reveal

03:53 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Brits to pay €7 for travel to Europe as new rules set to take ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Sixth-grader Tiktok girl abducted in Sukkur

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: