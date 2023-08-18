Spain gives timeline for implementing new Entry/Exit System as travel rebounds

BARCELONA - Authorities in Spain have confirmed that their external border checkpoints will be operational with all the required equipment for the implementation of the new Entry/Exit System (EES) soon.
The Communication Cabinet of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that the system would be up and running by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
Spain intends to install 1,500 Manual Border Control Inspection units across all of its border-crossing points and had announced that it had hired French multinational company 'Thales' for equipping its border checks with such technology.
Previously in 2022, Thales had said that it would deploy the modern systems before May 2023; however, the plan seems to have been delayed for a few months.
“The contract will be executed over the next eight months, during which these modern systems will be deployed at airports, ports, and land crossings throughout Spain,” the company had said at the time as reported by Schengenvisainfo.
It is still not clear at how many of the Spanish border control points the equipment has been deployed.
The Entry/Exit System (EES) will be an automated IT system for registering travelers from third-countries, both short-stay visa holders and visa-exempt travelers, each time they cross an EU external border.
The system will register the person's name, type of travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection.
EES will replace the current system of manual stamping of passports, which is time-consuming and is also not reliable and will contribute to preventing irregular migration and help protect the security of European citizens.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan
