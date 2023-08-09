Search

Dedicated immigration counters, hotline for property disputes amongst other initiatives announced for overseas Pakistanis

09:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Dedicated immigration counters, hotline for property disputes amongst other initiatives announced for overseas Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has decided to establish dedicated immigration counters at all International airports of the country in order to recognize and facilitate Overseas Pakistanis.

In a social media post, the outgoing Prime Minister highlighted a series of initiatives for overseas Pakistanis to enhance their engagement with Pakistan and to ease their interactions with various institutions. 

The premier, who had his last day in office on Tuesday, announced that hotlines shall be established under Chief Secretaries in all provinces and Chief Commissioner in Islamabad, for the resolution of property issues of Overseas Pakistanis.

Moreover, dedicated Courts shall be established to resolve the property issues of Overseas Pakistanis on a fast-track basis in Islamabad Capital Territory and all Provinces of Pakistan.

Not only that, a 10% quota shall be reserved for Overseas Pakistanis in all public sector housing schemes, with a 5% discount if payment is made through foreign currency and through banking channels.

The premier also shared that the successful model of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (POPC) shall be replicated in all other provinces and awards shall be announced for Overseas Pakistanis to recognize the top ten remitters as per the data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Moreover, a Hall of Fame shall be established for notable overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan Missions abroad for recognition and appreciation of their services rendered/achievements.

Shehbaz Sharif, who just completed his tenure, also shared that dedicated National Saving Schemes will be introduced by the Central Directorate of National Savings for Overseas Pakistanis with attractive rates and the number of NADRA & Passport facilitation counters shall be increased in Embassies/Pakistan Missions abroad.

The outgoing premier also shared that blacklisted passports shall be delisted automatically after the stipulated timeframe and online attestation of documents shall be strengthened and made more effective by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shehbaz Sharif, who was sworn in last year as the Prime Minister, also elaborated that camp offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall be established in areas of Pakistan with a higher concentration of overseas Pakistanis to facilitate the attestation of documents, etc.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said online biometric verification of Overseas Pakistanis will be introduced for the sake of pension, bank accounts, sale, and purchase of property.

Furthermore, NADRA's system shall be linked with Union Councils for the issuance of marriage/divorce, birth, and death certificates to Overseas Pakistanis.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Today I announced an incentive package for overseas Pakistanis that reflects our government&#39;s commitment to providing them with improved services and support. This package aims at enhancing their engagement with Pakistan and to ease their interactions with various institutions.…</p>&mdash; Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) <a href="https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/1689312008666304512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 9, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Shhebaz Sharif also announced that a 5% quota in public sector higher education institutions for the children of overseas Pakistanis would be reserved and need-based and merit scholarships will also be given to children of expatriate Pakistanis.

The measures were announced as the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement completes its tenure on Tuesday after which a caretaker set u would be installed till the holding of General Elections. 

