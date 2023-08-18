Christian brothers arrested for blasphemy after mob burns churches in Pakistan's Jarranwala

LAHORE – Two days after a mob burnt churches and houses in Pakistan's Jaranwala, Punjab Police have arrested two Christian brothers accused of blasphemy.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Police blamed the two men for desecrating the Holy Quran.
Pages of the Holy Quran were found in a street with derogatory comments written on them in red, police said. One attached extra page also carried the names, addresses and national identity card numbers of the accused, provincial police chief Usman Anwar said.
He said that police were investigating all angles as to why the names and addresses would be attached. A court ordered the two suspects to be held in police custody for seven days for questioning, a government spokesperson said.
Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan but no one has ever been executed. Numerous accused have been lynched by outraged mobs. A former provincial governor and a minister for minorities were shot dead for trying to reform the blasphemy law.
Rights groups say accusations of blasphemy are sometimes used to settle scores. Hundreds of people are languishing in prison after being accused because judges often put off trials, fearing retribution if they are seen as being lenient, they say.
Paramilitary troops have been guarding site of the arson attacks, a Christian settlement in Jaranwala in Faisalabad industrial district, which also includes the historical Salvation Army Church and Saint Paul Catholic Church.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
