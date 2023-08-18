Pakistan's first astronaut Namira Saleem will raise the country's flag in space soon

Namira Salim is getting ready to create history where she will raise the Pakistani flag into space later this year. She will be the first astronaut from Pakistan to fly on Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's innovative space company.
Salim's aspirations for space travel got start in 2008 when she created history by handing former Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani the first national flag ever launched into orbit. This historic event occurred in June 2010 at the EU-Pakistan Summit in Brussels.
As Namira Salim is ready to venture into space on a spaceship owned by Virgin Galactic, her ascent represents Pakistan's expanding involvement in space exploration and represents a major victory for the country.
Within the Virgin Group, Virgin Galactic is a spaceflight business that aspires to provide space travellers suborbital spaceflights. It is creating commercial rockets that take off from an airborne carrier aircraft. The mission of Virgin Galactic is to introduce people to the amazement, wonder, and passion of space flight.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.