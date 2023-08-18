Search

Pakistan's first astronaut Namira Saleem will raise the country's flag in space soon

Web Desk 10:48 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
Pakistan's first astronaut Namira Saleem will raise the country's flag in space soon
Source: File Photo

Namira Salim is getting ready to create history where she will raise the Pakistani flag into space later this year. She will be the first astronaut from Pakistan to fly on Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's innovative space company.

Salim's aspirations for space travel got start in 2008 when she created history by handing former Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani the first national flag ever launched into orbit. This historic event occurred in June 2010 at the EU-Pakistan Summit in Brussels.

As Namira Salim is ready to venture into space on a spaceship owned by Virgin Galactic, her ascent represents Pakistan's expanding involvement in space exploration and represents a major victory for the country.

Within the Virgin Group, Virgin Galactic is a spaceflight business that aspires to provide space travellers suborbital spaceflights. It is creating commercial rockets that take off from an airborne carrier aircraft. The mission of Virgin Galactic is to introduce people to the amazement, wonder, and passion of space flight.

