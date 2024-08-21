Six Pakistani fighters advance to finals in Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship

The semi-final round of the Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship has concluded with remarkable success for Pakistan, as six Pakistani fighters have advanced to the finals.

Among those qualifying for the final rounds are Abdul Manan, Zeeshan Akbar, Shahab Ali, and Bano Butt. Emaan Ali and Bushra Ahmed had already secured their spots in the finals due to technical qualifications.

The semi-finals, held on Wednesday, featured a total of 38 bouts, including 15 matches across various junior categories.

One of the most exciting matches was the women’s bout between Pakistan’s Bano Butt and India’s Khushboo Nishad. In a gripping contest, Bano Butt triumphed over Nishad, securing her place in the finals.

Additionally, Abdul Manan delivered a standout performance by knocking out Bahrain’s Abdullah Ismail in the second round.