Six Pakistani fighters advance to finals in Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship

The semi-final round of the Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship has concluded with remarkable success for Pakistan, as six Pakistani fighters have advanced to the finals.
Among those qualifying for the final rounds are Abdul Manan, Zeeshan Akbar, Shahab Ali, and Bano Butt. Emaan Ali and Bushra Ahmed had already secured their spots in the finals due to technical qualifications.
The semi-finals, held on Wednesday, featured a total of 38 bouts, including 15 matches across various junior categories.
One of the most exciting matches was the women’s bout between Pakistan’s Bano Butt and India’s Khushboo Nishad. In a gripping contest, Bano Butt triumphed over Nishad, securing her place in the finals.
Additionally, Abdul Manan delivered a standout performance by knocking out Bahrain’s Abdullah Ismail in the second round.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
